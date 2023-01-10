Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address

Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address on Tuesday.

Reynolds will speak in front of both chambers of Congress in the Iowa Statehouse at 6 p.m.

After her address, minority leaders from the Iowa House and Senate will provide a Democratic response.

The address will air live on KCRG.com.

