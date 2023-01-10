Show You Care
Des Moines Public Schools cancels classes due to cyber attack

The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline...
The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn't describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen, and it didn't immediately respond to a request for further information.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s largest school district, The Des Moines Independent Community School District, canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network.

Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”

The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn’t describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen, and it didn’t immediately respond to a request for further information.

“Because many technology tools that support both classroom learning as well as the management and operation of the school district are not available at this time, the prudent decision is to close the district for the day,” the district said.

Sports and other activities were allowed to continue as planned.

A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
At the scene, crews learned that the Stove House Family Restaurant was on fire.
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
