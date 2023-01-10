Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday.

It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick chimney, and light smoke coming from the attic space.

That’s where crews say they found the fire, but they did not say how it started.

Two adults were reportedly at the home at the time of the fire, but fire officials said the two don’t live at the home because it’s currently under renovation. No injuries were reported.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the roof and the attic, but there was also water damage done to the attic and the second floor.

