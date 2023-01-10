Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday.

It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick chimney, and light smoke coming from the attic space.

That’s where crews say they found the fire, but they did not say how it started.

Two adults were reportedly at the home at the time of the fire, but fire officials said the two don’t live at the home because it’s currently under renovation. No injuries were reported.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the roof and the attic, but there was also water damage done to the attic and the second floor.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 16 vehicles
7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two dead after after 16-vehicle crash on I-80

Latest News

The West Union Parks and Rec. Department has opened an outdoor ice rink.
West Union ice rink opens for winter
An outdoor ice rink is now open in West Union.
West Union outdoor ice rink opens for winter
“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We...
Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement
One football superfan got the surprise of a lifetime from the owner of the Patriots.
Patriots superfan surprised by Super Bowl tickets