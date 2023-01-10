Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s “Spare”

Prince Harry is adding to his litany of allegations against the inner workings of the British monarchy. (CNN, ITV, ABC NEWS, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry’s book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.

In Britain, a few stores opened at midnight to sell copies of “Spare” to diehard royal devotees and the merely curious. Many said they wanted to form their own opinion of the book after days of snippets and debate on news sites and television.

“I’m excited just to hear about Prince Harry’s life from Prince Harry,” said Sarah Nakana, a surveyor who bought the book at London’s Victoria station. “There’s so much misinformation, disinformation about Harry and Meghan.”

The book’s myriad revelations and accusations have already been splashed across the media. In the ghostwritten memoir Harry, 38, recounts his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, his disputes with brother Prince William and frustration at the role of royal “spare” in the shadow of his elder sibling, who is heir to the British throne.

He lacerates the U.K.’s tabloid press for coverage he considers prurient, intrusive and sometimes plain wrong, claims his relatives were unwelcoming to his wife Meghan and accuses members of the royal family, including his stepmother Camilla, of leaking stories to the media to burnish their own reputations.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on any of the allegations, though royal allies have pushed back, largely anonymously.

Even before Prince Harry's book release, some British media are already revealing bombshell details from it. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Harry’s exposure of bitter divides inside the House of Windsor — alongside details of his mental health struggles, experiences with sex and drugs and decade-long military career — has generated reams of media coverage.

The book is already the top-selling book on Amazon’s U.K. site, which like many big retailers is offering it half price, and is expected to be one of the year’s biggest sellers.

John Cotterill, nonfiction buyer at the Waterstones bookstore chain, told trade magazine The Bookseller that “Spare” was “one the biggest pre-order titles of the last decade for Waterstones.”

Excitement is far from universal, however. Harry’s interview with broadcaster ITV drew 4.1 million viewers on Sunday — fewer than the 5.3 million who watched BBC drama “Happy Valley” at the same time.

Retail worker Caroline Lennon arrived at 6 a.m. Tuesday at a branch of Waterstones in central London to await its opening.

“I did expect a queue. Unfortunately, there’s no queue. I’m just by myself,” she said.

“I want to read (it) because I like the royal family and I don’t care what anybody says,” she said. “People will criticize that. I don’t care because I like the royal family, and I like Harry and Meghan.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 16 vehicles
7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two dead after after 16-vehicle crash on I-80

Latest News

The West Union Parks and Rec. Department has opened an outdoor ice rink.
West Union ice rink opens for winter
FILE - Serbian-born writer Charles Simic, 1990 Pulitzer winner, attends "La Milanesiana"...
Charles Simic, acclaimed poet adept at wordplay, dies at 84
An outdoor ice rink is now open in West Union.
West Union outdoor ice rink opens for winter
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday