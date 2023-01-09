Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Weddings see impact of inflation

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The wedding industry is seeing the impact of inflation.

Some local vendors say while they’re seeing the number of weddings they’re doing go up...the costs of putting a wedding on are also rising.

One local bridal store says they’ve had to increase prices for wedding dresses.

Erynn DeRycke “Dress prices keep going up I try to keep things as you know budget friendly as I can and kind of know the market and what price point we should be at but we have had to adjust prices a little bit.”

This is part of an ongoing trend.

The average couple spent $27,063 on their wedding in 2021, up from $20,286 in 2020, according to The Wedding Report.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

Latest News

Iowa Capitol grounds.
Iowa legislative session to open Monday
Iowa DOT camera view of Interstate 80 pileup.
Pileup crash kills two, injures others in Johnson County
Fire damages restaurants in Central City.
Fire damages restaurants in Central City
Interstate 80 pileup.
Icy roadways cause major crash on Interstate 80