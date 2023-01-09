Weddings see impact of inflation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The wedding industry is seeing the impact of inflation.

Some local vendors say while they’re seeing the number of weddings they’re doing go up...the costs of putting a wedding on are also rising.

One local bridal store says they’ve had to increase prices for wedding dresses.

Erynn DeRycke “Dress prices keep going up I try to keep things as you know budget friendly as I can and kind of know the market and what price point we should be at but we have had to adjust prices a little bit.”

This is part of an ongoing trend.

The average couple spent $27,063 on their wedding in 2021, up from $20,286 in 2020, according to The Wedding Report.

