Two dead after after 16-vehicle crash on I-80

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:30 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash on I-80 westbound near mile marker 246.

Investigators say roads became ice-covered due to weather conditions, and a semi-truck lost control and jackknifed, blocking all 3 lanes of westbound traffic.

A chain reaction ensued, involving a total of 16 vehicles. The driver of a 2014 Chevy Truck, 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield was killed after colliding with the semi-truck trailer.

A passenger of the semi-truck, 37-year-old Junier Caballero-Venro, was also killed after exiting the semi-truck after the initial crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

