Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two dead after after 16-vehicle crash on I-80

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:30 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash on I-80 westbound near mile marker 246.

Investigators say roads became ice-covered due to weather conditions, and a semi-truck lost control and jackknifed, blocking all 3 lanes of westbound traffic.

A chain reaction ensued, involving a total of 16 vehicles. The driver of a 2014 Chevy Truck, 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield was killed after colliding with the semi-truck trailer.

A passenger of the semi-truck, 37-year-old Junier Caballero-Venro, was also killed after exiting the semi-truck after the initial crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 16 vehicles
Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
At the scene, crews learned that the Stove House Family Restaurant was on fire.
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire

Latest News

7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
Appendicitis
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
I-80 crash leaves two dead
I-80 crash leaves two dead
Iowa Legislature
Iowa legislature returns for 2023 session