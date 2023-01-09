Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North...
Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the 40-year-old man killed after a shooting on Jan. 5.

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tyrone Whitelow, 40, was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police. A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
At the scene, crews learned that the Stove House Family Restaurant was on fire.
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire

Latest News

7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Legislature.
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors