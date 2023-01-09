Show You Care
Patchy fog early, highs around 40 this afternoon

Plan on a pretty quiet start to the week with a mix of sun and clouds likely.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty quiet start to the week overall. A few patches of fog may occur early this morning, though should lift quickly if they occur at all. A gentle south breeze and a fair amount of sunshine should push highs into the mid-30s north to lower 40s south this afternoon. We generally have two systems to watch this week with the first coming tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Precipitation appears very light with this one, however, some patchy drizzle can’t be entirely ruled out on Wednesday morning and will be something worth watching. A second system may brush the area with a little snow on Thursday. Otherwise, the temperatures will remain in the 30s throughout the week with lows mainly in the teens and 20s. Have a good week!

First Alert Forecast