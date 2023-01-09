Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
At the scene, crews learned that the Stove House Family Restaurant was on fire.
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
A family is paying it forward with a new therapy dog at an Iowa hospital.
Iowa family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Lawanda Sample-Rusk said she happened to be at the school when the shooting happened and...
Grandparent said she gave aid to teacher who was allegedly shot by 6-year-old