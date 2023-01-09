Show You Care
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.(Cole Krutzfield/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting killed one person on Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot.

Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard with an unresponsive driver suffering from what appeared to gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man later died at the hospital.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information about this to call 319-286-5491.

There are no reports of arrests so far.

