Murphy’s in Riverside is back open and hiring

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple in the community for more than 25 years, Murphy’s Bar and Grill was closed for a bit. They recently reopened under new ownership and are hiring.

“We are always looking for bartenders and kitchen staff, part-time,” Murphy’s Bar and Grill owner Carrie Westcott said. “The kitchen is open until 9 p.m., so we need people who will work like 4 p.m. to close. Bartenders, servers, that want to work that afternoon, evening shift.”

There are just a handful of eating options in Riverside. With Madeline’s Coffee Shop next door closing, breakfast options in the area were limited.

“We started opening for breakfast after Thanksgiving, so that’s been a big hit and people are excited to have another place to go or just sit and have coffee,” Westcott continued.

The new General Manager said there is plenty of room for growth, as she started in the kitchen.

“I have always enjoyed cooking and when they opened up and had the need for help in the kitchen, I jumped on it,” Jennifer Grecian, the bar and grill’s general manager, said. “From there it has grown on me and from there, I did bartending, serving, every aspect of it and I just love it.”

It’s the type of place where you seat yourself and order the daily special, with customers glad to have a community staple back up and serving.

“There was a lot of excitement when it reopened. We get people who come from a lot of different towns, Iowa City, Colona and they are really excited that we are back in business,” continues Grecian.

“The community is really excited to have the business back, and they are really excited to have another place to eat,” Westcott added.

They have even started a weekend ride-share, program.

“If it can prevent someone from getting in trouble and get them home safely, then that is what we are looking for,” Grecian added.

They believe in supporting a variety of community events, and causes, even if it means helping out the competition.

“It started when the Mexican Restaurant got broken into,” Westcott said. “We did a fundraiser for them where people can donate money and a portion of our sales went to them. We just kept going after that.”

To apply, you can reach out to them via their Facebook Page, MGBriverside, give them a call or stop by, in-person.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

71 E. 1st Street

Riverside, IA

(319) 648-3381

