Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

At least one person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids incident

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.(Cole Krutzfield/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person was hurt in an incident involving a gun on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.

Police said that injuries were involved, but would not confirm how many. Police have not yet confirmed whether a gun was fired, or if the incident was intentional.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

Latest News

Iowa Capitol grounds.
Iowa legislative session to open Monday
Iowa DOT camera view of Interstate 80 pileup.
Pileup crash kills two, injures others in Johnson County
Wedding cost increase
Weddings see impacts from inflation
Fire damages restaurants in Central City.
Fire damages restaurants in Central City