At least one person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person was hurt in an incident involving a gun on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.

Police said that injuries were involved, but would not confirm how many. Police have not yet confirmed whether a gun was fired, or if the incident was intentional.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

