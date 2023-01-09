Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West girls and City High boys picked up Sunday night wins in a high school doubleheader at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Iowa City West defeated City High 58-43 to improve to 8-2 on the season.

In the boys game, Samuel Mbingazo hit the game-winning basket to give the Little Hawks the 64-63 victory over the Trojans.

