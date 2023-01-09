Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West girls and City High boys picked up Sunday night wins in a high school doubleheader at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Iowa City West defeated City High 58-43 to improve to 8-2 on the season.
In the boys game, Samuel Mbingazo hit the game-winning basket to give the Little Hawks the 64-63 victory over the Trojans.
