Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West girls and City High boys picked up Sunday night wins in a high school doubleheader at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Iowa City West defeated City High 58-43 to improve to 8-2 on the season.

In the boys game, Samuel Mbingazo hit the game-winning basket to give the Little Hawks the 64-63 victory over the Trojans.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

