Hamburg Inn closed for repairs, owner claims February reopening date

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an iconic Iowa City restaurant said that the restaurant is closing temporarily for the rest of the month, according to a statement issued by his lawyer.

The Hamburg Inn No. 2, located at 214 North Linn Street, is closed through January. Michael Lee, through a statement from the Baer Law Office in Des Moines, said that it was due to “maintenance issues” that had been discovered. The restaurant is currently closed for “physical and spiritual repairs.”

The statement indicated that the restaurant would reopen on February 1. The management team has also been replaced as of January 5, according to ownership.

The restaurant, through the lawyer’s statement, also addressed recent confusion surrounding the business and its operations. On December 30, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close on January 8th, citing needed repairs and a lack of cash flow. The manager said it would be up to the owner if the closure was permanent or temporary.

The next day, an attorney representing the Hamburg Inn told TV9 that appears to be confusion with the managers and employees and stated the restaurant would remain open for the foreseeable future, even as it operates on reduced hours to address plumbing issues.

The statement issued Sunday said that Lee was surprised to learn about the initially rumored closure. It also addressed whether employees had not been paid, claiming that “never in the history of Hamburg Inn have employees not been paid.” The lawyer’s statement said that there may have been confusion surrounding the December 30 payroll check, with paper checks being issued instead of a more typical direct deposit.

Lee bought the Hamburg Inn in 2016 with plans to expand and open new locations in Iowa and even in Asia. Baer said those plans have subsided but said the owner is looking to expand, likely in the Iowa City or Cedar Rapids area, but that there is no exact location or timeline. A second location, Hamburg Inn East, previously closed in 2020.

The restaurant has been open since 1935 and has been a popular spot for politicians seeking Iowans’ support for President, with visits from Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.