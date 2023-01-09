Decorah man arrested after alleged public intoxication, theft at Walmart

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man was arrested and charged with theft, public intoxication and consumption of alcohol in a public place after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart on Saturday.

Decorah police and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office were called to the scene for a report of shoplifting at about 9 p.m.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Seth Pash, was found at a Casey’s General Store.

