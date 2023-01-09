Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Decorah man arrested after alleged public intoxication, theft at Walmart

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man was arrested and charged with theft, public intoxication and consumption of alcohol in a public place after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart on Saturday.

Decorah police and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office were called to the scene for a report of shoplifting at about 9 p.m.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Seth Pash, was found at a Casey’s General Store.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
At the scene, crews learned that the Stove House Family Restaurant was on fire.
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

PJ Cosgrove has served on the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor Board for more than 10 years
9 Who Care: PJ Cosgrove helps expand and serve the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor
A semi truck crash on an I-380 exit blocked traffic Friday morning at the Swisher and...
Semi crash blocks traffic on I-380 at Swisher/Shueyville exit
Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday...
22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim