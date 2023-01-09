Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police confirmed the person who died after being shot on Sunday night is 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police responded to the area at about 7:22 p.m.

Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard with an unresponsive driver suffering from what appeared to gunshot wounds.

Tawfik later died at the hospital.

This case remains under investigation.

