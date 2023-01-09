Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.(Cole Krutzfield/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police confirmed the person who died after being shot on Sunday night is 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police responded to the area at about 7:22 p.m.

Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard with an unresponsive driver suffering from what appeared to gunshot wounds.

Tawfik later died at the hospital.

This case remains under investigation.

