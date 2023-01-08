Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser

Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after...
Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after she pleaded guilty to helping spread a fake story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations.(Source: Office of the Burlington County Prosecutor)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn’t present in the Mount Holly courtroom Friday because she is serving a one-year federal term in the case. Her state prison term will run concurrently and the former transportation department worker will be barred from ever working again as a New Jersey public employee.

Prosecutors said McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, came up with the good Samaritan story in November 2017, claiming that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given his last $20 to McClure when her car ran out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia.

The three conducted newspaper and television interviews and solicited donations, ostensibly to help Bobbitt, through a GoFundMe campaign they named “Paying It Forward,” prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the campaign raised more than $400,000 from about 14,000 donors in about a month and at the time was the largest fraud perpetrated through the crowdfunding platform.

Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money. They eventually determined that all of the money was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.

D’Amico, 43, pleaded guilty in December 2019 and was sentenced to five years in state prison, a term also running concurrently with an earlier federal term. He and McClure have both been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe. Bobbitt was sentenced to probationary federal and state terms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
Benson is now charged with third-degree sex abuse.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee

Latest News

Firefighters at Roughriders fundraiser.
Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser
Dubuque man arrested.
Man arrested in Dubuque, charged with sex crimes against minor
Avelo jet.
Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed
Art supplies for UAY.
Iowa City business helps out local nonprofit with art supply donation