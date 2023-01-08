Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire

Show You Care
At the scene, crews learned that the Stove House Family Restaurant was on fire.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, the Central City Fire Department, the Alburnett Fire Department, and the Coggon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.

At the scene, crews learned that the Stove House Family Restaurant was on fire. The Stove house Family restaurant sustained significant damage while the Subway next door only had minor damage. No one was in the building during the fire.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

