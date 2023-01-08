Roughriders honor recently departed police officer before ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Roughriders held their annual “Guns N’ Hoses Game” tonight against the Madison Capitols.

It’s a fundraiser for the Cedar Rapids Police & Firefighter Honor Guard units that included a military jersey auction and a friendly competition between the fire and police departments. Despite neither the police nor the fire department being able to score a goal in their friendly competition, the police department was declared the winner.

Part of tonight’s event included a memorial for David Zahn, a longtime Cedar Rapids Police officer who passed away in December due to surgery complications. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders awarded the Geico Difference Maker in The Community Award to his wife Suzanne and their son.

Zahn sometimes sang the national anthem at Roughriders games and the Roughriders played a recording of Zahn singing the national anthem in 2013.

“Dave was a person who absolutely loved his job, and he loved his community. And to have him honored like this tonight was really overwhelming, but it’s very special for the both of us,” Suzanne said.

The RoughRiders beat the Capitols 4-0.

The next RoughRiders home game will be against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on January 14.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.