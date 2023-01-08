Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More areas of fog possible tonight into early Sunday

Expect some patchy fog development tonight into Sunday morning. Lows tonight fall into the 10s and bounce back into 20s and low 30s.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather is in store for the most part ahead, but we could be subject to additional rounds of fog at night and in the morning.

This fog could be locally dense, and it could also cause some slick roadways where moisture is able to stick to pavement and freeze. Lows tonight dip into the 10s, with highs on Sunday in the upper 20s and low 30s.

We will get closer to 40 in most spots on Monday and likely stay in the 30s for most of the rest of the week for highs.

Thursday carries a chance for rain or snow, and another chance for rain at the tail end of the 9-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
Benson is now charged with third-degree sex abuse.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee

Latest News

Patchy fog possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 7
A mild January weekend
A mild January weekend
First Alert Forecast
A Mix of Sun and Clouds