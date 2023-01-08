More areas of fog possible tonight into early Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather is in store for the most part ahead, but we could be subject to additional rounds of fog at night and in the morning.

This fog could be locally dense, and it could also cause some slick roadways where moisture is able to stick to pavement and freeze. Lows tonight dip into the 10s, with highs on Sunday in the upper 20s and low 30s.

We will get closer to 40 in most spots on Monday and likely stay in the 30s for most of the rest of the week for highs.

Thursday carries a chance for rain or snow, and another chance for rain at the tail end of the 9-day forecast.

