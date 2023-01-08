Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fog caused ice on roadways Sunday morning

Fog caused ice on roadways Sunday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a misty morning across Eastern Iowa and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our region. Some areas are waking up to visibilities of less than a mile. We’re also waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s, which means the fog could freeze onto surfaces and roadways, so you’ll want to be cautious and watch for slick spots on your drive to church. The clouds and fog should clear out of the area by the afternoon, allowing for sunshine to break through in between the clouds. Highs will be seasonal this afternoon in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Fog, and therefore low visibilities and slick spots, are also possible Sunday night and into Monday morning, which means you’ll also want to be careful on your drive to work and school tomorrow. Temperatures will be much warmer on Monday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll continue to see temperatures in the 30s and 40s after Monday. Our next chance for precipitation is on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Benson is now charged with third-degree sex abuse.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, January 8
Fog caused ice on roadways Sunday morning
Fog caused ice on roadways Sunday morning
Patchy fog possible tonight.
More areas of fog possible tonight into early Sunday
Patchy fog possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast