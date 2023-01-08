Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Westbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash

Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash(Iowa DOT/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-80 at mile marker 246 near the Iowa Highway 1 exit are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crashed occurred around 5:40 Sunday morning. There were crashes in the eastbound lane in addition to the multi vehicle crash in the westbound lane. Emergency crews are at the scene. Trooper Robert Conrad with the Iowa State Patrol says the westbound lanes will be closed for hours, but they hope to reopen the eastbound lanes soon. Trooper Conrad asks that people don’t look at the crash when driving by the scene to prevent more accidents.

According to the Iowa DOT’s 511 page, roadways around Iowa City are completely covered with ice.

Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash
Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked on I-80 at Iowa Highway 1 after crash(Iowa DOT/KCRG)

Fog developed across Eastern Iowa Sunday morning with quarter mile visibilities and lower possible. The fog, paired with below freezing temperatures caused fog droplets to freeze onto surfaces and roads. Therefore, drivers will need to take extra precaution on the roadways Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Benson is now charged with third-degree sex abuse.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut

Latest News

Patchy fog possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, January 7
Art supplies for UAY.
More painting possible at Iowa City nonprofit thanks to giving campaign
A picketer walks in front of the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Ingredion workers start sixth month of strike
Firefighters at Roughriders fundraiser.
Roughriders honor recently departed police officer before ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ Game