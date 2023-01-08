Areas of freezing fog possible through Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again.

Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.

Monday will get a slight boost from southerly winds, likely pushing highs into the 30s for many.

There’s an outside chance of a wintry mix Tuesday night north of Highway 20, and a chance for rain and snow generally in the south on Thursday. The latter chance has been showing signs of decreasing based on the latest trends, but we’ll be watching closely for any change back the other way that would put us more in line for precipitation.

Otherwise, highs in the 30s and dry weather will be common throughout the week until another storm system arrives late next weekend. This will draw in somewhat warmer air, along with a renewed chance for rain by Monday.

