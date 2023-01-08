Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
Benson is now charged with third-degree sex abuse.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee

Latest News

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
Patchy fog possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, January 7
Art supplies for UAY.
More painting possible at Iowa City nonprofit thanks to giving campaign