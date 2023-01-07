Show You Care
Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen's Lifesaving Award(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone’s life, KCCI reported. It’s all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines and forgot to take their exit. While getting back on the right path, they saw someone standing on a bridge.They went to help and were able to keep that person safe until police arrived.

The West Des Moines Police Department gave them a Citizen’s Lifesaving Award on Friday. The three men had this message to share with everyone.

“If you do see someone that is in need of help, please just stop and talk to them,” Bettis said. “Have a quick chat or even call out for help. And if you are someone that is needing help, please don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“Because I understand completely how afraid you may be. So please call for help, ask for help, ask a friend, anybody. Please.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

