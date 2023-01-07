Show You Care
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but it took day and days, and 15 roll call votes, ending early Saturday. But as bruising as it was for McCarthy, his struggle to secure the job may be a prelude to the chaos ahead.

To win over his detractors, McCarthy had to agree to relinquish some of the very powers he’ll need to lead, and the deal means giving colleagues the ability to oust him as speaker with a vote. So in that regard, McCarthy emerges a weakened leader who might not be able to do much in the job or even keep it. But he’s also a survivor who’s seen as emboldened by his victory.

