CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Callie Levin go-ahead bucket with under five seconds to play was enough to put 3A No. 4 Solon over 3A No. 2 Benton Community 36-35.

In Center Point, the Stormin’ Pointers girls took down Monticello in OT 45-39.

In the nightcap, the Monticello boys won a tight one over CPU 64-59.

