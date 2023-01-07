Show You Care
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(AP) -The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.

Experts on religion and sports say prayer is a common response to health scares. It was amplified in this case by social media and the high-profile “Monday Night Football” game.

