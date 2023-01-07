Show You Care
No. 2 Iowa duals Illinois to a 25-19 victory

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A win at heavyweight was needed for the Hawkeyes, who grabbed a 25-19 win over the Fighting Illini after a Tony Cassioppi win.

Spencer Lee extended a his match winning streak to 44 with a pin.

After back-to-back Illinois wins, Max Murin locked up a pin at 149 pounds. At 165, Patrick Kennedy earned a major decision to put Iowa back in the lead. Abe Assad earned a tight decision at 184 pounds before Cassioppi’s victory.

Iowa continues Big Ten action this weekend with a road test at Purdue on Sunday.

