A mild January weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A mix of sunshine and clouds are across the area this morning with chilly temperatures in the teens and single digits across along with wind chills in the teens, single digits and single digits below zero. We’ll have a quiet Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and seasonal highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight we’ll have temperatures drop into the teens and 20s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the mid-30s. The upcoming workweek looks fairly quiet with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a partly cloudy sky. Our best chance for precipitation is on Thursday due to a low pressure system that may travel through the southern Midwest.

