A healthy and delicious recipe to start the new year is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a healthy and delicious recipe to start the new year in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

If you are trying to eat healthier, eat more fruits and vegetables or maybe even meal prep a little bit more this year, this is the perfect recipe. We are going to walk through how to make this really simple Chinese Chicken Salad. This salad stays really well in your refrigerator.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Makes 4 servings

Total time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (9.8 ounce) bag Dole® Chopped! Teriyaki Pineapple salad kit

4 ounces spaghetti noodles, broken into 1-inch pieces, cooked and cooled

2 cups shredded chicken, cooked

1 (8 ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained

Toppings included: sliced almonds, crunchy noodles and dried pineapple

Dole® Teriyaki Pineapple dressing, included

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients and divide among four servings.

APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: 274 calories; 9 g fat; 1.775 g saturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 420 mg sodium; 27.3 g carbohydrate; 2.2 g fiber; 13.4 g sugar; 21.75 g protein

For more recipes, head to fareway.com.

