Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago.

Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012.

The victim was between the ages of 10 and 13 at the time.

She told police Benson gave her medicine to make her sleep before he abused her.

She told her story to police in October 2022.

Benson is now charged with third-degree sex abuse.

