Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the Dubuque Regional Airport announced that it has postponed the Avelo Airlines debut because the airport didn’t obtain the Transportation Security Administration’s approval of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s airport security plan in time.

The first Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to Orlando was previously scheduled for January 11th. Now the flight is cancelled. To compensate the passengers, Avelo gave its customers a full refund, a 400 dollar check for every traveler on their itinerary, and a 200 dollar Avelo Travel Fund Credit for each traveler on the itinerary.

In the meantime, Avelo is searching for other airports the airline can use for the Dubuque flights while the Dubuque Regional Airport secures the TSA approval.

