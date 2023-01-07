Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform says it addressed over 12,800 violations including attacks on experts, scholars and medical workers and issued temporary or permanent bans on 1,120 accounts.

The ruling Communist Party has largely relied on the medical community to justify its tough lockdowns, quarantine measures and mass testing, almost all of which it abruptly abandoned last month. It led to a further surge in cases that have stretched medical resources to the limit. The party allows no direct criticism and imposes strict limits on free speech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
Benson is now charged with third-degree sex abuse.
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
A healthy and delicious recipe to start the new year is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A healthy and delicious recipe to start the new year is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter