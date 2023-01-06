Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two arrested for involvement in Grinnell shooting

(From left to right) Cody McCall & Logan Moline
(From left to right) Cody McCall & Logan Moline(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 29th at approximately 1:40 am, Grinnel Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Pearl Street.

Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Officials say a handgun was produced and then multiple shots were fired. An adult male was struck by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital.

Upon being medically discharged for injuries he sustained, police arrested 27-year-old Cody Alan McCall. He’s been charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Willful Injury - Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent.

Police also arrested 20-year-old Logan Michael Moline. He’s been charged with Willful Injury - Causing Bodily Injury, Obstructing Prosecution or Defense, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, and Theft in the Fourth Degree.

Officials also say they are withholding the names of other individuals involved with the incident at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an...
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday...
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Cedar Rapids WWII Vet Jack Waters turns 102 years old
Cedar Rapids WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
Stakeholders in and around Dubuque gathered on Thursday to ask area lawmakers about things like...
Lawmakers in and around Dubuque host forum ahead of legislative session
Iowa DNR cautions ice fishers as temperatures rise from just weeks before.
Iowa DNR cautions ice fishers as temperatures rise from weeks before
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Judge denies Aaron Whittle’s request for change of venue