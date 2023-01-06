Two arrested for involvement in Grinnell shooting

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 29th at approximately 1:40 am, Grinnel Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Pearl Street.

Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Officials say a handgun was produced and then multiple shots were fired. An adult male was struck by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital.

Upon being medically discharged for injuries he sustained, police arrested 27-year-old Cody Alan McCall. He’s been charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Willful Injury - Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent.

Police also arrested 20-year-old Logan Michael Moline. He’s been charged with Willful Injury - Causing Bodily Injury, Obstructing Prosecution or Defense, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, and Theft in the Fourth Degree.

Officials also say they are withholding the names of other individuals involved with the incident at this time.

