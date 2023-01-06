Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense

Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.

Grinnell police arrested Cody McCall and Logan Moline in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 shooting. They face assault and burglary charges.

Criminal complaints say the two men broke into the victim’s apartment and attacked him, with McCall trying to stab the victim in the throat with a kitchen knife.

That’s when the victim shot McCall twice in the chest.

McCall and Moline ran from the apartment. Police say they caught Moline quickly after he slipped on ice.

McCall told police he attacked the victim to keep him from using his gun.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
fentanyl powder
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
Michael Chevalier
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids served Tricare patients until recent changes to the network.
Tricare changes force several military families to switch pharmacies

Latest News

The Carver Hawkeye Arena has seen all kinds of great concerts, political gatherings, all kinds...
University of Iowa celebrates 40th birthday for Carver Hawkeye Arena
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old
Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.
Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense
The esports program at Marshalltown Community college is new to the campus, but it is already...
Iowa college student crowned Mario Kart champion