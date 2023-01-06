Partly cloudy today, quiet weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are finally going to get back into some sunshine today. Despite the cooler start this morning, temperatures should get back to the upper 20s and lower 30s across the area. Our weekend ahead looks fairly quiet. We are still monitoring a system that looks to mainly stay in Missouri and extreme southeast Iowa on Saturday night. At this time, it appears this will miss much of our area, if not all of us. Next week, plan on a nice start Monday with highs around 40. A system later next week may bring us some rain and snow showers as well. Have a great weekend!

