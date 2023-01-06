Show You Care
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire

One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield...
One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning.(Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive Northeast at about 8:24 a.m. for a fire at a detached garage.

A woman was injured by the fire. She received treatment at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire by 8:40 a.m., but firefighters said that because the fire occurred across the street from Garfield Elementary, drop-off times were disrupted. Students and staff at the school remained in the school. There were no additional injuries related to the fire.

In a press release, fire officials said fighting the fire was challenging due to a high level of material inside the garage and blocked access points.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

