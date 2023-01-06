A Mix of Sun and Clouds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was great to see some sunshine to end the week. Our weekend looks to remain fairly quiet as well. There still is a system we are watching that moves across the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Right now it appears to miss most if not all of our area if it maintains the current track. Next week looks to remain milder than normal with Monday starting off with a high near 40. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.