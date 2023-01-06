Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A Mix of Sun and Clouds

By Joe Winters
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was great to see some sunshine to end the week. Our weekend looks to remain fairly quiet as well. There still is a system we are watching that moves across the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Right now it appears to miss most if not all of our area if it maintains the current track. Next week looks to remain milder than normal with Monday starting off with a high near 40. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
fentanyl powder
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
Michael Chevalier
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, January 6
kcrg wx
Partly cloudy today, quiet weekend ahead
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, January 6th, 2023