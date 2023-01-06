Lawmakers in and around Dubuque host forum ahead of legislative session

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Stakeholders in and around Dubuque gathered on Thursday to ask area lawmakers about things like workforce, childcare, and tax reform.

Iowa Rep. Steven Bradley of Cascade was one of several lawmakers that made up a panel. He spoke at length on his support for the Governor’s ‘School Choice’ proposal. That wasn’t accomplished last year, but Bradley says Republicans did deliver on lowering some taxes. But he says more can be done this year.

“I do think we can lower our taxes. What we have done with our property taxes and with taxing our retirement income - I’m a gray-hair so I’m all for that - but I think we need to lower our property taxes too, or at least stabilize them,” said Rep. Bradley.

Also on the panel was Iowa Rep. Lindsay James. The Dubuque Democrat says lawmakers need to find common ground, even though Republicans have a super majority in the state Senate and a large majority in the House.

“There’s ways in which we can work intentionally to make sure that when we do tax relief it goes to working class families, lower income Iowans, and making sure that the services they have are accessible and affordable,” said Rep. James.

All of the panelists then went on to talk about affordable childcare, and the role that will play in attracting and retaining more workers.

“We want to get our childcare affordable. I’m on Workforce Development and Education [committees], we’re trying to keep that top-notch in the state of Iowa,” said Rep. Bradley.

“That means we need to be recruiting and retaining a great workforce by having really good schools, making sure that our community colleges and colleges have the funds that they need in order to equip the next generation,” said Rep. James.

Other agenda items in 2023 could include new legislation regulating carbon pipelines, legalizing cannabis, and expanding gun rights throughout the state.

The session begins Monday, January 9th

