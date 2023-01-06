Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa nurse to receive award for heroism during evacuations from Afghanistan

Maj. Katie Lunning, with the 133rd Airlift Wing, was part of a three-person Critical Care Air...
Maj. Katie Lunning, with the 133rd Airlift Wing, was part of a three-person Critical Care Air Transport Team that picked up critically ill or injured patients to fly them to safety and to receive care.(DVIDS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa nurse will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for her service during a six-month tour in Qatar that began in 2021, according to the Department of Defense’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (or DVIDS).

DVIDS reports Maj. Katie Lunning, with the 133rd Airlift Wing, was part of a three-person Critical Care Air Transport Team that picked up critically ill or injured patients to fly them to safety and to receive care.

She is being recognized for her work helping evacuate and treat people coming out of Kabul, Afghanistan amid active conflict during the final days of America’s exit from the country.

In a post on DVIDS’ website, Lunning said she and her team were the first to arrive on August 26th when the suicide bomber exploded at Abbey Gate.

She said she and her team treated injured Marines and Afghan civilians aboard the plane as they were being taken to safety in Landstuhl, Germany for additional medical care.

Lunning is originally from Hastings, Minnesota, but moved to Urbandale, Iowa in 2019. She is an Intensive Care Unit Nurse Manager at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines.

She will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross award on Saturday at the 133rd Maintenance Group North Hangar in Saint Paul, Minnesota. And when she does, she will become just the second nurse ever to receive the award.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
fentanyl powder
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
Michael Chevalier
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids served Tricare patients until recent changes to the network.
Tricare changes force several military families to switch pharmacies

Latest News

The Carver Hawkeye Arena has seen all kinds of great concerts, political gatherings, all kinds...
University of Iowa celebrates 40th birthday for Carver Hawkeye Arena
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old
Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.
Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense
Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.
Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense