Iowa college student crowned Mario Kart champion

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - The esports program at Marshalltown Community college is new to the campus, but it is already home to a national champion.

The National Junior College Athletic Association crowned Amber Lawthers for her Mario Kart skills.

Amber has been playing for 6 years. At the start of the school year, she saw an ad for the newly formed esports program.

After only a few games, the coaches knew the sophomore had something special.

They say she comes in early to practice and scouts her opponents, eager to keep her champion status.

Amber says while she is proud of her accomplishments, she is also just happy to be accepted as the only female member of the team.

“It’s probably here in the esports program for the first time in my life that I remember truly feeling accepted as a gamer,” Lawthers said.

Amber plans to transfer to a four-year college or university, and continue her esports career.

But First, she will need to defend her national championship status this spring.

