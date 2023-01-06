Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old Fallon Wells.(Ringgold County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old they say may be traveling with two people driving a vehicle with a Missouri license plate.

In a press release, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for three-year-old Fallon Wells. Wells was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022.

She was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, according to officials.

They may be driving a silver 1997 Oldsmobile, with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

The sheriff’s office released the following descriptions for the people involved:

Fallon Wells

  • Age: 3
  • Height: 36 inches
  • Weight: 30 pounds
  • Eye: Blue
  • Hair: Blonde

Michelle Grady

  • Age: 54
  • Height: 5′10″
  • Weight: 165 pounds
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: Blonde

Monty Parkhurst

  • Age: 58
  • Height: 5′11″
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: Brown/Gray

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641.464.3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.

Law enforcement officials are looking for missing 3-year-old Fallon Wells. They say she may be...
Law enforcement officials are looking for missing 3-year-old Fallon Wells. They say she may be with 54-year-old Michelle Grady (left) and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst (right).(Ringgold County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
fentanyl powder
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
Michael Chevalier
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids served Tricare patients until recent changes to the network.
Tricare changes force several military families to switch pharmacies

Latest News

The Carver Hawkeye Arena has seen all kinds of great concerts, political gatherings, all kinds...
University of Iowa celebrates 40th birthday for Carver Hawkeye Arena
Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.
Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense
Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.
Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense
The esports program at Marshalltown Community college is new to the campus, but it is already...
Iowa college student crowned Mario Kart champion