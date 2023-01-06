Dubuque police say criminal shots fired calls decreased in 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police say they saw fewer weapons offenses last year than the year before.

Police investigated 13 calls of people illegally shooting their guns in 2022. In 2021, that number was 21.

Last year was the fewest number of investigations since 2018.

Lieutenant Brendan Welsh says those numbers only include calls where officers can determine the shots were fired with criminal intent.

He says the decrease is due to work the department has been doing with federal prosecutors as well as technology like traffic cameras.

“The persistence in the result of our investigators to stay after these cases, and just stay on them until they’re closed and then using technology again the traffic camera system in Dubuque has been very beneficial,” Welsh said.

This data does not include unfounded calls that turn out to be something else.

These include fireworks, car backfires, or accidental weapon discharges.

