Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial.

Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the far-right lane of traffic. He was struck by a vehicle moving southbound.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Emergency crews reportedly detected the smell of alcohol on Degroff’s breath. Degroff also showed signs of having slurred speech and red watery eyes.

A blood alcohol test later confirmed that Degroff had a blood alcohol level of .185.

He was charged with Operating Under the Influence - 2nd Offense.

