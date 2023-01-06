Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Country music star Cody Jinks coming to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center in February

Cody Jinks performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct....
Cody Jinks performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Cody Jinks will perform at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, with special guest Erin Viancourt, on February 25.

The Dallas area native is one of the most popular “outlaw country” stars, and has released nine critically acclaimed albums.

Jinks previously performed at the Five Flags Center in 2018 and 2021.

The venue said his previous visit drew close to 3,000 fans and set a venue record for food and beverage revenue.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at noon at the Five Flags Box Office and online via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
fentanyl powder
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
Michael Chevalier
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

Latest News

One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield...
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson was sentenced Wednesday to 96 months; or eight years, in...
Rock Island man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant