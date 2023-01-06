Community raises thousands to support local ‘Santa’ who had stroke days before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each year John Philipp suits up as Santa Claus to bring joy to children for the holidays. Sadly on December 20th, he suffered a stroke that sent him to the University of Iowa for treatment. Since then, he has not been able to speak except for a few words. But the community has not forgotten the numerous times Santa has greeted them over the years, and now they’re showing up for him when he needs it most.

”Most people know him as Santa Claus and I would say that really embodies him,” said Byron Cooper, a friend.

Santa and his wife Jodi spend their time making sure other people are smiling.

”They’ve come to my establishments and given to the community,” said Mike Flack, another friend.

For years the couple welcomed people to their farm off Highway 30 to experience their Christmas Village. While the farm was destroyed in the derecho, the couple continues to give back in other ways from their home in Chelsea.

They started what’s known as the Dear Santa program in 2011.

“They would just outreach to families that were in need whether it would be helping them with clothing, or meals or toys,” Cooper explained.

Each year Santa makes numerous appearances. On December 15th he appeared at Black Sheep Social Club in Cedar Rapids to take pictures with children. Just five days later, he suffered the stroke which put him in the hospital for the holidays.

“In the spirit of just them being them, Jodi they had a family that they were reaching out to to give them food for Christmas and in between Jodi going from Chelsea, Iowa to the U back and forth she was concerned about getting her food out to this family for Christmas and she did that too,” Cooper said.

Continuing to be a light through their own dark time, Jodi even helped find a replacement Santa for an event at North Point John was set to appear at in the days leading up to Christmas.

“We still had Santa Claus here, however it wasn’t John. So it’s just you know they went over and above what they were expected to do,” Flack said.

Now the community is hoping Santa feels the love. Friends and strangers alike have raised more than $8,000 so far to help the couple with expenses during this difficult time.

It's chance to gift someone that's always been the giver.

“What he does for kids and what he does for the community is just, it’s perfect,” Flack said.

On Thursday John was transferred to a high care facility in Coralville. That’s where he’s expected to do intense therapy for around three hours per day.

