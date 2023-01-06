Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing.

Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.

Following an investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Michael Chevalier of Cedar Rapids. He’s been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury, Going Armed with Intent, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

Officials say this is an active, ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an...
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday...
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Kennedy girls grow tighter, more competitive, in first year of sanctioned wrestling
Kennedy girls grow tighter, more competitive, in first year of sanctioned wrestling
Cedar Rapids WWII Vet Jack Waters turns 102 years old
Cedar Rapids WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
Stakeholders in and around Dubuque gathered on Thursday to ask area lawmakers about things like...
Lawmakers in and around Dubuque host forum ahead of legislative session
(From left to right) Cody McCall & Logan Moline
Two arrested for involvement in Grinnell shooting