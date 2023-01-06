Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing.

Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.

Following an investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Michael Chevalier of Cedar Rapids. He’s been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury, Going Armed with Intent, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

Officials say this is an active, ongoing investigation.

