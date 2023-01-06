Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of false statements relating to health care matters, one count of violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge, and one count of theft of government funds back in 2021 and 2022.

Evidence at the hearing showed that between 2017 and 2019, Moses acquired hydromorphone, morphine, and oxycodone from her employers and then secretly tampered with the vials of the controlled substances to replace the pain medication with saline. Moses then engaged in an illegal practice known as “patient combing” to find out which of her employers’ patients were supposed to revive the pain medication.

Moses used her access to her employers’ computers to examine private patient records and made false statements to her employers and inpatient records to cover up her scheme.

TIMELINE

In 2017, Moses illegally viewed 7 patient records at a Cedar Rapids hospital and tampered with hydromorphone vials. After the hospital discovered six tampered-with vials, they terminated her employment and reported her conduct to the Iowa Board of Nursing.

In March of 2018, Moses was assigned to care for an elderly resident in a Marion living facility. Without the knowledge of her employer, and against the facility’s policy, Moses picked up the resident’s oxycodone prescription from a nearby pharmacy. She then took 56 oxycodone pills for herself and made a false entry in the patient’s medical record. The home healthcare company suspended Moses’ employment after learning of this and reported her to the Iowa Board of Nursing.

From September through November 2018, Moses worked at an Iowa City hospital and illegally accessed 64 patient files. Just as she had done at the Cedar Rapids hospital, Moses removed the caps from vials of hydromorphone and then carefully punctured the vials with the needles and drew out the hydromorphone. Moses then refilled the vials with saline to make the vials appear as if they still contained hydromorphone. The Iowa City hospital terminated Moses’s employment and reported her to the Iowa Board of Nursing.

In 2019, Moses worked at a different hospital in Iowa City. Moses illegally accessed 17 patient files and stole hydromorphone, morphine, and oxycodone. She was terminated after they discovered her actions in March.

Between April and August 2020, Moses stole over $6,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits by underreporting her wages while working as a paraprofessional for a child.

After being arrested, Moses used methamphetamine while on pretrial release. She failed to participate in drug testing and treatment and was caught shoplifting at a Cedar Rapids department store on six separate occasions between August and October 2021.

Moses was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release after the term ends, and must pay $6,000 in restitution.

For help with opioid addiction go to: https://opioidhelp.iowa.gov/

