Watch for light snow this morning with slick roads possible

Watch for scattered snow this morning along with slick roads. Plan on highs in the lower 30s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the area has picked up around a half-inch of snow during the overnight hours, which is leading to a slick coating on the roads for the morning drive. Use caution and watch for this as scattered snow showers continue. Totals up to one inch are still expected by the time they generally wrap up this afternoon. Plan on quiet weather conditions tomorrow and tomorrow night as we sit in-between weather systems. On Saturday, another system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa and as the temperatures hug the freezing line, a light wintry mix may be in the area. While the amount of precipitation looks low, we may see impacts on area roads once again and it’ll be something to watch for going into the weekend.

